Haghshenas grabs Iran 2nd gold in para taekwondo in Asia

In the K44 para taekwondo competition, Haghshenas faced Muydinov in the gold medal bout of the +80 kg category, Tehran Times reported.

Haghshenas won this fine match 2-0 and claimed Iran’s second taekwondo gold of day three.

In this match, Haghshenas drew the first round 9-9. With everything level between the two para taekwondo athletes, the referees ruled in Haghshenas’s favor because of a warning his opponent had received.

In the second round, Haghshenas won 12-6 and finished the match 2-0.

After Alireza Bakht in the -80 kg category, Haghshenas became Iran’s second gold medalist of day three of the Games.

MNA