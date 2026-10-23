Shot putters Salehi, Hadidi win gold, silver at 2026 Nagoya

Salehi secured the gold medal to lead an Iranian one-two finish, while compatriot Hadidi claimed silver, further boosting Iran’s medal tally at the continental competition.

Iraqi athlete Malak Ali completed the podium, earning the bronze medal with a throw of 4.98 meters.

The result marked a successful outing for the Iranian delegation in the women’s shot put, with Salehi and Hadidi demonstrating their competitive strength against athletes from across Asia. Their performances added to Iran’s achievements at the Games, which bring together leading para-athletes from across the continent to compete for medals in a wide range of sports.

MNA