Over 1,000 Yemeni fishermen killed, injured in Saudi attacks

Eight fishermen were killed as Saudi forces carried out 93 air and missile strikes across eight Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman |Brigadier general Yahya Saree said in a statement that strikes hit areas in Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Hajjah, Lahj, Amran and Ibb provinces, causing civilian casualties.

Saree stated that F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets were involved in the strikes, which he said were launched from air bases in Khamis Mushait in southwestern Asir province and Taif in western Saudi Arabia, as well as Sharurah Airport in the southern Najran province.

He said the latest attacks brought the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes since the current escalation began to 2,793.

The figures could not be independently verified, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that eight fishermen were killed on Tuesday in strikes on two fishing boats off the coast of Dhubab district in southwestern Taiz province.

Citing a local source, the report said the first strike hit fishermen aboard one boat, and a second hit survivors trying to escape aboard another fishing boat.

MNA