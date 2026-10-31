US attacks 2 Iranian fishing boats off Masan, Qeshm Island

Two crew members were rescued, one of whom was hospitalized with injuries, while two others remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

The Deputy for Political, Security, and Social Affairs to the governor of Hormozgan province stated that the US enemy attacked two fishing boats 18 miles off the village of Masan, in the waters of Qeshm Island.

Ahmad Nafisi added that this attack occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, targeting two fishing boats each carrying two crew, approximately 18 miles off the coast of Masan village, in Qeshm County.

MNA/IRIB5953331