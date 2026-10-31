  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2026, 3:02 PM

US attacks 2 Iranian fishing boats off Masan, Qeshm Island

US attacks 2 Iranian fishing boats off Masan, Qeshm Island

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Two Iranian fishing boats came under attack by the terrorist US forces about 18 nautical miles off the coast of Masan village on Qeshm Island on Saturday, Hormozgan provincial officials stated.

Two crew members were rescued, one of whom was hospitalized with injuries, while two others remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

The Deputy for Political, Security, and Social Affairs to the governor of Hormozgan province stated that the US enemy attacked two fishing boats 18 miles off the village of Masan, in the waters of Qeshm Island.

Ahmad Nafisi added that this attack occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, targeting two fishing boats each carrying two crew, approximately 18 miles off the coast of Masan village, in Qeshm County.

MNA/IRIB5953331

News ID 249049
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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