Yemen warns Saudi airspace, airports unsafe

Yemen's armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree renewed a warning to airlines, airport staff and passengers over the use of Saudi airspace and airports, declaring them areas of operation exposed to possible attacks.

Saree said Saudi airports and airspace are targets for Yemen's armed forces. Mecca and Medina airports are exempt from the warning, he said.

The warning follows recent missile and drone attacks by Yemen's armed forces that hit targets in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Khamis Mushait air base, according to the statement reported by Reuters.

MNA