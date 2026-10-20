Super tanker set ablaze after hitting mine in Hormuz

According to the IRGC Navy, the tanker had switched off all its radar and navigation systems and attempted to exit through the southern, unauthorized route of the strait despite warnings from Iranian naval forces. The vessel struck a naval mine, triggering an explosion and fire.

The IRGC Navy warned that vessel owners and crews operating in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman would be held responsible for using unauthorized routes. It added that any movement disregarding the security of the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a firm response.

MNA