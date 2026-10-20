Two oil tankers on fire after hitting mine in Hormuz Strait

In a statement, the IRGC praised the Iranian people's resistance, saying their continued presence in the streets for over 230 nights had brought the biggest victory and spurred mobilization across five continents.



It said its naval and aerospace forces are continuously monitoring the region and remain loyal to their pledge to the Leader and the people, maintaining control and management over the Strait of Hormuz and keeping pressure on the "world-devouring wolves."



The statement said air defense forces, monitoring the airspace over the Strait of Hormuz overnight, identified a U.S. MQ-9 drone and immediately struck it, destroying and downing it.



It said mines planted by the IRGC naval forces in the illegal southern route of the Strait of Hormuz exploded, setting two violating tankers ablaze and stopping them.



The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy again warned that crossing the mined, illegal route will result in nothing but the assets of violators being set on fire.



It said if the mischief of the arrogant US regime continues, oil companies will have to pay a bigger price.



MNA