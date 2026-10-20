Iran-US give approval to new proposal: report

Pakistan and Qatar have presented a compromise proposal aimed at bridging differences between US and Iran, with both sides reportedly giving preliminary approval to the plan, sources told news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, accoridng to Arab media and other media reports.

Earlier, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran for high-level talks with Iranian officials in what appears to be a last-ditch effort by Islamabad to end the ongoing war in West Asia and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

According to the report, sources said the proposed arrangement includes release of $6 billion in Iranian frozen funds.

MNA