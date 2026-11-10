Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei addressed Americans in a post on social media, saying the war against Iran has already severely damaged the U.S. government, but Washington continues to struggle like a desperate gambler.

"The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER," he said.

"Time to SURRENDER to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out," Rezaei concluded.

MNA