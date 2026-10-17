An oil tanker targeted near Saudi Arabia: UKMTO

The UKMTO added that the aforementioned operation took place 68 nautical miles northeast of Jubail, in Saudi Arabia.

No further details have been announced regarding the maritime incident.

The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement on Saturday that a massive explosion had occurred on a supertanker following a collision with a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz.

The supertanker carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil, which was attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route, struck a mine, resulting in an incident that triggered an explosion and a massive fire.

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