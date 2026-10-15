Violating oil tanker catches fire in Sea of Oman

An oil tanker caught fire in a prohibited zone in the Sea of Oman after switching off its tracking systems in an attempt to cross the area, Iran's Army Navy said.

Monitoring teams from the Army Navy detected the violating tanker while on patrol and controlling the east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Army Navy's public relations office.

The tanker had turned off its tracking systems and was attempting to pass through the prohibited area in the Sea of Oman, the statement said.

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is under the full control and surveillance of its forces and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy.

MNA