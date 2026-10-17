Iran Navy says no. of ships hit in east of Hormuz rising

According to the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Navy, this afternoon, the Navy’s surveillance teams, which are constantly monitoring and controlling the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, discovered and identified a violator tanker that had caught fire and was unable to move in the Sea of ​​Oman and the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

In the past few days, a number of violator tankers on fire that were attempting to pass through prohibited areas, regardless of warnings that electronic equipment such as navigation systems must not be turned on, were reported by the brave men of the Army and the Revolutionary Guard.

The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran also said in its Saturday statement that it has complete control smart control over the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Arabian and Oman Sea, and is aware of the dangers of traveling in prohibited areas. It also emphasized that despite the propaganda and lies to the media by the criminal US president, the Strait of Hormuz is not open, and it is necessary for countries not to be deceived by these lies as they need to coordinate with the armed forces for their safe transition.

MNA/6980781