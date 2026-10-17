Iran ready to help resolve issues btw Yemen, S Arabia

Speaking among reporters late on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei, while expounding on the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Saudi-Yemen conflict, emphasized Iran’s principled stance on the necessity of dialogue between the two sides to resolve issues through diplomacy.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been prepared to make its utmost efforts to help bring an end to the conflicts, and remains ready to utilize all its capacities toward this goal.

Pointing to the history of conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Baghaei noted that developments over the past 12 years have demonstrated that foreign intervention, a military approach, and a blockade do not constitute a solution to the crisis in Yemen.

For more than a decade, the people of Yemen have withstood a naval and aerial blockade, enduring the consequences of this unjust siege, orchestrated by extra-regional actors, particularly the United Kingdom and the United States, with exemplary patience.

However, it is expected that countries of the region and the Islamic world will make a concerted effort to bring an end to this situation, the foreign ministry spokesman underlined.

In response to a claim made by a Saudi Foreign Ministry official regarding Iran’s role in encouraging Yemenis to attack Saudi Arabia, Baghaei stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any such allegations concerning its involvement in Yemeni operations. It emphasizes that resolving the situation in Yemen requires respect for the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the cessation of all interference in its internal affairs, and—most importantly—an end to the air and naval blockade imposed on the country.”

Yemeni Armed Forces act based on their own interests and assessments, and such claims are not credible to those familiar with the relations between Iran and its allies. However, Iran does not consider an escalation of tensions to be in anyone's interest, the foreign ministry spokesman added.

Commenting on a claim by a Saudi Foreign Ministry official that Iran had encouraged Yemenis to attack Saudi Arabia, the spokesman categorically rejected any alleged Iranian role in Yemeni operations.

He stressed that resolving the Yemen issue requires respect for the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, an end to all interference in its internal affairs and, above all, the lifting of the air and naval blockade imposed on the country.

Baghaei further stated that Yemen’s armed forces act according to their own interests and assessments, adding that such allegations are not credible to those familiar with Iran’s relations with its friends.

MNA/6979783

I