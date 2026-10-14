Iran, Pakistan's top bankers meet in Thailand

According to local Iranian media, the two sides discussed various issues aimed at strengthening economic and banking ties between the two nations and boosting trade interactions.

Key topics addressed in the context of expanding bilateral cooperation included the development of monetary and banking collaboration, the facilitation of trade exchanges, the exploration of ways to strengthen financial relations, and the utilization of the economic potential of both Iran and Pakistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Group annual meetings—an event held in Bangkok from October 12 to 18, 2026—which provided an opportunity for economic and monetary officials from various countries to consult on global economic developments and the strengthening of international cooperation.

MNA