Iran central bank chief rejects economic collapse claims

Abdolnaser Hemmati, governor of the Central Bank of Iran, rejected claims that the country's economy is collapsing, describing them as an illusion and saying the economy has shown considerable resilience despite war, economic pressure and US sanctions.

Speaking at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Bangkok, Thailand, Hemmati outlined the central bank's priorities as curbing inflation, anchoring inflation expectations, preserving financial stability and maintaining banking and payment services.

He said the central bank has worked to secure foreign currency for imports of medicine and essential goods and to slow inflation.

Hemmati said Iran's economic policies should be assessed with external shocks and financial constraints in mind, citing factors that affect the policy environment and the effectiveness of economic measures.

He called on the IMF to examine the economic effects of war, sanctions and restrictions on international payments with the same rigor it applies to countries' domestic policies in its bilateral and multilateral surveillance. He also urged equal standards for all IMF members and active dialogue on ways to reduce the impact of such restrictions.

Hemmati warned that continued instability in the region could affect energy markets, transport, trade and investment. He said strengthening regional stability requires respect for the sovereignty of states, attention to legitimate security concerns and cooperation based on mutual responsibility and shared interests.

He also called for a more active IMF role in strengthening international monetary cooperation and overseeing the global monetary system.

MNA