Iran, Iraq trade level “on trajectory growth”: Chairman

Head of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-e Es’hagh made the remarks, emphasizing that there is stepped-up trade relation between the two countries which is running uninterrupted with all but one border crossing continuing to operate normally.

The chairman dismissed concerns over the temporary closure of the Chazzabeh border crossing, emphasizing that the bilateral relationship is deeply strategic and backed by strong mutual economic needs.

He noted that while localized, temporary developments may affect the immediate volume of trade, they do not undermine the fundamental pillars of cooperation between the two neighboring nations.

"The closure of a single border is not in the interest of either country," Ale-Eshaq stated, adding that active negotiations between relevant authorities in Tehran and Baghdad are already underway to restore normal operations.

He highlighted that the continued functionality of other border crossings has allowed economic actors to seamlessly redirect their activities, ensuring that commercial exchanges have not stalled.

MNA