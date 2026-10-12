Yemeni military issues statement on latest Saudi agggression

According to local Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, stated on Monday that Saudi aggressors had carried out 119 airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen over the past 24 hours.

The spokesman added that the Saudi attacks targeted civilian areas in the capital (Sanaa) as well as the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Lahj, Al-Bayda, and Ibb. These attacks by Saudi aggressors resulted in civilian casualties, including the death and injury of women and children.

Yahya Saree further noted that the Saudi airstrikes were conducted by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, while missile attacks were launched from the Najran and Jizan regions. The total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks on the country has reached 2,177 since the escalation of the conflict.

MNA/6975867