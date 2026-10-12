Closure of Riyadh airport extended after Yemeni strike

Operations at King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia's second-busiest airport after Jeddah, were suspended ​to "allow for the completion of procedures to ensure the safety and operational readiness of ​the airport's facilities", the Saudi civil aviation authority said in a statement.

According to Reuters, the ⁠airport has been shut since an attack on Saturday that killed 13 people and wounded ​more than 300, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade. On Sunday, another ​attack killed one person and injured nearly a dozen others.

The attacks marked one of the most significant disruptions to Saudi aviation in years, adding to pressures on an industry already grappling with conflict across the Middle ​East.

The airport cancelled 99.7% of all scheduled flights on Sunday, according to aviation analytics firm ​Cirium. An air traffic tracker from Flightradar24 showed no planes over the city.

The disruption has forced airlines across ‌Europe ⁠and Asia to suspend services, while the Federal Aviation Administration advised US carriers on Sunday to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia.

MNA