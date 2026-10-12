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Oct 12, 2026, 7:18 AM

One dead, 11 injured in Yemen Army attack on Riyadh airport

One dead, 11 injured in Yemen Army attack on Riyadh airport

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Twelve people were killed and injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation reported.

One Pakistani national was killed and 11 others were injured in Yemeni Army attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday evening, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

In a statement issued on Monday, it said the injured were immediately transferred to hospital for medical treatment. The attack also caused material damage, the extent of which remains under assessment.

The authority had previously reported that an attack on Saturday evening killed 12 people and injured 309 others, some of them seriously.

According to the earlier report, four of those killed were Saudi nationals, while the other eight were foreign nationals, including one American citizen.

MNA 

News ID 248505

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