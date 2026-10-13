Saudi fighter jets launch airstrikes on Yemen’s Saada

Saudi fighter jets targeted areas in Yemen’s Saada province on Tuesday. The fighter jets bombed Marran District, located in southwest of Saada province in northern Yemen.

It has also been reported that Saudi fighter jets targeted the communication network in Al-Ghamr border area, west of Saada province.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health announced yesterday that 385 people have so far been killed and wounded in Saudi attacks since September 3.

The ministry also added that five people were killed and fifteen others wounded following a Saudi attack on a girls' school and a medical center in Al-Quhaf area in ​​Jabal Habashi District, Taiz Governorate, in southwestern Yemen.

MNA/ 6976365