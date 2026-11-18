In a condolence message issued on behalf of himself and Hezbollah, Sheikh Qassem extended sympathies to the religious seminaries in Qom and across the world, as well as the Muslim faithful, describing the late scholar as a prominent jurist of the Ahlul-Bayt (peace be upon them).

“The late Grand Ayatollah Khorasani dedicated his life to serving Islam and the doctrine of Wilayat al-Faqih,” Sheikh Qassem said.

He highlighted Ayatollah Khorasani’s steadfast defense of the path of truth and his extensive scholarly legacy, including research, lectures, writings, and generations of scholars who studied under his teaching.

Sheikh Qassem prayed for the late scholar to be granted the highest ranks in Paradise and extended condolences to his family, the religious seminaries, the Iranian people, and believers worldwide.

MNA