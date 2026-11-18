Speaking during a visit to the Armed Forces Judicial Organization on Wednesday, Mohseni-Ejei said the Armed Forces of the country have neither retreated nor will retreat in the face of the enemies.

“Our Armed Forces have advanced to a level befitting the Islamic Republic. Iran’s powerful, faithful and motivated Armed Forces are developing their capabilities even amid the flames of war,” he said.

Mohseni-Ejei stressed that Iran inflicted defeats on the United States and Israel in the two recently imposed wars.

“Since World War II, no entity had dared to confront the United States. Whenever the US president announced that an American warship was heading somewhere, others would tremble. But our Armed Forces inflicted defeat and humiliation on the Americans and Zionists,” he stated.

He added that the US president has been driven to desperation in confronting Iran and is seeking to launch another act of aggression against the country, resorting to assassination and terrorism.

“Any further aggression against Iran will bring humiliation and defeat for the aggressors, further eroding America’s prestige in the eyes of the world,” Mohseni-Ejei warned.

MNA