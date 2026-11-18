In an advisory issued today, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of an incident 13 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.

According to the report, local authorities said the tanker had been hit by an unidentified projectile while inside the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire on its deck. The fire was subsequently brought under control.

UKMTO said search and rescue operations were continuing to locate the missing crew member, whose whereabouts remained unknown.

The agency added that the extent of the damage to the tanker and the environmental impact of the incident had not yet been determined.

MNA