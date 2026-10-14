Yemeni army targets Aramco, King Khalid Airport in Riyadh

Yemeni Armed Forces vowed further strikes on Saudi airports, oil facilities, he pointed out.
Several Saudi positions have been targeted by the Yemen Armed Forces in retaliatory strikes, General Saree underlined.
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Yemeni Army Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Wednesday that the Armed Forces of the country targeted Aramco sites and King Khalid Airport in Riyadh with missiles and drones.
Yemeni Armed Forces vowed further strikes on Saudi airports, oil facilities, he pointed out.
Several Saudi positions have been targeted by the Yemen Armed Forces in retaliatory strikes, General Saree underlined.
MNA
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