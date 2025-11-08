4 people killed, 11 injured in Florida car ramming

Troopers said the department's Air Service unit was monitoring a vehicle driving recklessly at high speeds on I-275 around 12:40 a.m. They said this was the same vehicle seen street racing earlier on Hillsborough Avenue near 22nd Street.

Authorities said the driver exited the interstate at Doyle Carlton Drive in downtown Tampa. Five minutes later, Tampa police officers and FHP troopers located it near Palm Avenue and Nebraska Avenue.

A trooper began pursuing the vehicle and attempted to disable it with a PIT maneuver, but was unsuccessful.

Officials said the driver then sped off at a high rate of speed toward Nebraska Avenue, before continuing east on 7th Avenue.

FHP said its troopers ended their pursuit as the driver approached 7th Avenue.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), the driver eventually lost control and crashed into Bradley's on 7th. The vehicle hit more than a dozen people outside on the popular gay bar's patio.

Officials say three people died at the scene. A fourth victim died at the hospital. Of the 11 injured victims, one is hospitalized in critical condition, while eight others are in stable condition. Two victims who received only minor injuries declined treatment on scene. All 15 of the victims are adults.

MNA