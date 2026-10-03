Iran says flights to, from Iraq to resume on Sunday

The Director of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization stated in comments to local Iranian media made on Saturday that flights operated by Iranian and Iraqi airlines will resume on Sunday.

In a statement, Akhavan said the resumption followed decisions reached by senior officials in both countries and urged passengers to check the latest flight schedules before heading to airports.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s embassy in Baghdad thanked Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi for supporting the launch of 40 daily flights by Iranian airlines between the two countries through Najaf International Airport.

According to local Iraqi media, the Iraqi government said on Friday that it had reached an agreement allowing Iranian airlines, except Mahan Air, to operate 40 flights daily to and from Najaf after Baghdad secured a US exemption.

MNA