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Oct 2, 2026, 3:23 PM

Saudi warplanes strike areas in northern Yemen: report

Saudi warplanes strike areas in northern Yemen: report

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Local Yemeni media reported on Friday that Saudi warplanes have carried out airstrikes on areas in northern Yemen.

Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the Saqayn district in Yemen’s northern province of Saada, Yemen’s Saba news agency reported on Friday.

There were no reports of casualties or damages in the aggression. 

MNA

News ID 248246

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