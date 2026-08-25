Multiple people killed in Montana shooting: report

Police characterized the incident Sunday evening near the city’s West End neighborhood as a family disturbance. The gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot, NBC affiliate KULR of Billings reported.

Interim Yellowstone County Sheriff Kent O’Donnell said at a news conference Monday that “multiple adults and multiple juveniles” died at the residence.

The dead have been identified, he said, but the number of those killed, their names and their ages will not be released for now.

“Because of the fire and obviously water that goes to suppress that fire, it’s going to slow our investigation of the crime scene recovery of evidence,” he said. “So, we ask for patience as we complete this investigation.”

A possible motive was not available Monday.

Billings police and county sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the shooting in the 300 block of White Star Circle at 6:01 p.m. Sunday, the report added.

MNA