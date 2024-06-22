Yemeni army releases video of ‘Toufan-1’ UUV

According to the Yemeni army, Toufan-1 carries a 150 kg warhead and has a speed of 35 nautical miles per hour.

High speed and ability in maneuvering and stealth are among the characteristics of the UUV.

It has been designed for fixed and mobile near-sea targets inside Yemen.

The Yemeni armed forces in support of the people of Gaza have targeted several Israeli ships or those carrying goods for the Zionist regime, which were heading to the occupied territories in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Yemeni armed forces have vowed to continue attacking the Israeli vessels or those bound for the occupied territories and the ships of the coalition forces supporting the Zionist regime in the Red Sea until the Israeli regime stops its attacks on the Gaza Strip and killing the Palestinians.

MNA