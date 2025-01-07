Iran aviation ready to launch flights to Syria

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tuesday, Hossein Pourfarzaneh referred to the resumption of activity of Damascus International Airport and stated that Syria’s Civil Aviation Authority should first issue a letter to the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran for the resumption of the flights to Syria.

Syrian side is required to issue a letter to the Iranian side for specifying the days and the number of flights, the deputy minister of roads emphasized.

Syria’s media outlets have reported that the activity of Damascus International Airport has been resumed as of Tuesday January 07.

The flight activity of Damascus International Airport had been ceased after the overthrow of the government of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024.

However, officials of Damascus International Airport have announced that necessary measures have been adopted for the resumption of the flights.

