Israeli forces abduct 8 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Anti-colonization activist Osama Makhamreh said the abductees were Nasser Ahmad Nasser al-Najadeh, Abdul Rahman Mohammad al-Najadeh, Suleiman Mahmoud Kaabneh, Mohammad Suleiman al-Najadeh, Yousef Ahmad Mohammad Kaabneh, Mohammad Raad Amer, Odeh Salem al-Najadeh and his son Salem.

Makhamreh said the abductions followed Israeli settlers’ attack on Palestinians and their attempt to steal livestock.

Earlier, settlers cut the village’s main water line, depriving about 700 residents of water.

They also separately attacked the home of Khairy Abu Tuffah in Khallet al-Hummus, south of Yatta, assaulting his family and foreign solidarity activists, according to WAFA news agency.

On Saturday evening, several Palestinians suffered suffocation after Israeli settlers attacked them with pepper spray near the entrance to al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, according to head of the al-Mughayyir village council Amin Abu Alia.

The settlers also targeted and damaged an ambulance belonging to the al-Mughayyir village council as it was heading to provide medical assistance to wounded Palestinians.

Approximately 750,000 settlers inhabit 141 unauthorized settlements and 224 settlement outposts throughout the occupied West Bank, which includes around 250,000 individuals in occupied East al-Quds.

MNA