Iran head to Nagoya with a strong delegation

Iran will travel to Japan with a large delegation featuring a combination of experienced champions, established medal contenders and promising young athletes, all aiming to make a strong impact on the Asian sporting stage, accoridng to Tehran Times.

Iran’s final delegation consists of 522 members, including 312 athletes.

The size of the team has generated considerable discussion in recent months. While Iranian officials initially emphasized a “quality-based” approach focused on athletes with genuine medal prospects, the delegation was gradually expanded following the addition of new quotas.

At one phase, 26 additional quotas were added to the initial lineup, raising questions over whether quantity had ultimately taken precedence over quality.

However, a large delegation does not necessarily mean a lack of quality. Iran remains a serious medal contender in several major disciplines, with wrestling, taekwondo, weightlifting and shooting expected to form the backbone of its medal campaign.

Shooting is among Iran’s strongest medal hopes, with 14 Iranian shooters set to compete in Japan.

Weightlifting will also attract significant attention. The Iranian lineup includes established names such as Mostafa Javadi, Ali Aalipour and Ali Davoudi, alongside two female lifters. Yet the competition will be fierce, with Asia’s traditional weightlifting powers leaving little room for error.

Athletics is another discipline carrying high expectations. A target of 10 medals has been discussed, although achieving that figure will be challenging given the gap between some Iranian athletes and the continent’s leading performances.

In canoeing, nine Iranian athletes will compete, with hopes of ending a 16-year wait for an Asian Games gold medal.

In team sports, Iran’s volleyball team remain one of the continent’s leading contenders. Basketball, football and several other teams, however, face tougher challenges. Iran’s U23 football team, in particular, have been drawn alongside China, North Korea and the United Arab Emirates, while limited preparation and a lack of sufficient friendly matches remain concerns.

Beyond the established medal hopefuls, Nagoya 2026 could also provide a valuable platform for Iran’s younger generation. For some, this may be their first major international experience, potentially marking the beginning of a journey toward future success.

With a blend of proven champions and emerging talent, Iran head to Japan with genuine hopes of producing a strong medal haul. From wrestling and taekwondo to shooting, weightlifting, volleyball, athletics and canoeing, the expectation is clear: Iran want to make their presence felt across Asia.

The 20th Asian Games will be held from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, 2026, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. As the continent’s best athletes gather for two weeks of competition, millions of Iranians will be watching their national delegation with hope and pride, dreaming of gold, silver and bronze medals and the sight of the Iranian flag rising above the podium in Nagoya.

MNA