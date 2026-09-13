  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2026, 7:14 AM

UKMTO:

Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz

Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – A vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In Warning 134-26, issued on September 13, UKMTO said the incident was reported at 23:00 UTC on September 12.

It said the status of the crew, the extent of damage and any environmental impact were not immediately known.

MNA

News ID 247693

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