US seeking to sow seeds of discord among domestic factions

Speaking among the commanders of Tehran’s Basij Force Base on Saturday, he emphasized that the United States is seeking to sow discord among domestic factions, and by maintaining the country’s cohesion and amity, “we must not allow them to succeed in this way.”

Emphasizing the need to strengthen and demonstrate the country's security prowess, Taeb added, "The nation, galvanized during the recent conflict, demonstrated its faith with their unprecedented participation in the scene.”

“We must not negotiate with the enemy out of weakness, desperation or fear; however, if the enemy calls for surrender or negotiations, we must engage in dialogue from a position of strength and with the aim of securing our rights,” the Basij chief underlined.

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