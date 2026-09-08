Iran broke US military’s grandeur on intl. stage: Basij chief

He made the remarks in a local ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday, emphasizing that the powerful Armed Forces of the country broke the prestige and grandeur of the US Army on the global level.

Referring to the change in US strategy from hybrid warfare to military intervention, Taeb stated that the majesty and grandeur of the US military was broken in the recent war imposed against the country, so that the recent developments are a sign of the formation of a new order in the world.

He then pointed to the developments in the international system and change in America's approach in recent years, stating, “On the eve of America's 250th anniversary, a serious transformation in the global order is taking shape.”

When Trump came to power in the United States, he initially condemned the actions of previous American governments, but ultimately, he set out himself on the same path and wanted to determine the fate of the 21st century through war.

Over the past years, with scientific development, Americans and Europeans sought to monopolize science and make other countries of the world scientifically dependent on America and the West, and to generate global wealth based on this scientific superiority, the Basij chief underlined.

The internal developments in the US and the dualities that emerged in the country forced them to change their strategy and use military means to advance their goals.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Taeb pointed to the recent developments in the region and America's support for the Zionist regime, stating, “They put the entire Zionist regime's war machine into operation in this region, provided it with financial resources, and imported the most powerful weapons into the region. Dozens of transport planes, bombs, missiles, and military equipment were transferred to the Zionist regime.”

The whole world saw how the multi-trillion dollar US military, with an annual military budget of nearly a trillion dollars, faced a challenge from an armed forces whose defense budget was not comparable to the US, he added.

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