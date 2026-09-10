Israeli regime fears Yemen control of al-Makha port

Israeli military radio said in a report that the success of Yemen's armed forces in capturing more areas on the Red Sea coast strengthens their control over the Bab el-Mandeb strait. According to the report, this success helps them impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, the Suez Canal and the occupied port of Eilat in southern occupied Palestine.

Israeli media, reacting to the imminent Yemeni control of the strategic al-Makha port, reported that its location would allow Yemeni forces to create a new deadly chokepoint at the entrance to the Red Sea.

The reports said the port's position would enable Yemeni armed forces to monitor ships from long distances and create conditions for operations to be carried out at the appropriate moment.

Unconfirmed reports have been published about the full control of Yemen's armed forces over the strategic al-Makha port in western Taiz province on the Red Sea coast.

MNA