Iran responds to Grossi’s remarks on nuclear site inspections

Accoridng to local Iranian media on Monday evening, the Iranian mission said Grossi should first call on the United States and Israel to stop attacking or threatening to attack peaceful nuclear facilities operating under IAEA safeguards.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, the Iranian mission said that asking Tehran to implement IAEA safeguards unconditionally under the current dangerous circumstances was meaningless.

The mission argued that such a request overlooked the fact that the IAEA itself had initially decided to suspend the implementation of safeguards and withdraw its inspectors for safety reasons following what Iran described as unlawful attacks by the United States and Israel.

The Iranian mission also called on the IAEA to stop what it described as unprofessional, non-objective, semi-technical and politically influenced reporting.

It further said that Grossi should urge the United States and Israel to halt attacks and threats against peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards so that the necessary conditions for the agency’s safeguards activities could be established.

The Iranian mission added that, until the IAEA and the United Nations Security Council fulfilled their respective responsibilities, Iran considered itself entitled to independently protect its national interests.

MNA