Iran, China, Russia reject E3, US drafted res. at IAEA Board

In a joint statement at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, Iran, Russia and China considered the resolution drafted by the US, UK, France and Germany to send the Iranian nuclear issue to the Security Council as lacking a legal basis and in contrast to the claims of diplomacy, and called on the IAEA members not to support the resolution.

The three countries also emphasized that by ignoring the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, this draft resolution is aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran and weakening cooperation between Iran and the IAEA. They also declared the attempt to activate the "snapback" mechanism after the provisions of Resolution 2231 to be lacking any legal effect.

Iran, Russia and China condemned the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and said that the current security conditions have made it impossible for the Agency to implement its safeguards in Iran normally.

MNA