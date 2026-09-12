  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2026, 8:56 AM

Tehran, Moscow resolved to expand strategic relations

Tehran, Moscow resolved to expand strategic relations

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The deputies’ ministers of Iran and the Russian Federation have emphasized that the two countries are seriously determined to expand and broaden their relations.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mehdi Sobhani and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for Asian Affairs Andrey Rudenko exchanged their views on the latest situation of the bilateral relations, major joint projects and shared determination to further expand relations.

In addition, the performance of the two countries' embassies and ways to resolve their issues were reviewed during the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Sobhani had also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister for CIS Affairs Galuzin Mikhail Yuryevich, and discussed regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

MA/ 6944181

News ID 247660
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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