Tehran, Moscow resolved to expand strategic relations

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mehdi Sobhani and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for Asian Affairs Andrey Rudenko exchanged their views on the latest situation of the bilateral relations, major joint projects and shared determination to further expand relations.

In addition, the performance of the two countries' embassies and ways to resolve their issues were reviewed during the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Sobhani had also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister for CIS Affairs Galuzin Mikhail Yuryevich, and discussed regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

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