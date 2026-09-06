Iran security forces seize shipment of weapons in NW

Public Relations of the Hamzah Sayyid al-Shuhada Base of the IRGC Ground Force said in a statement on Sunday that "During a series of intelligence operations by the Unknown Soldiers of the Imam Zaman (peace be upon him) in the IRGC Intelligence Organization of West Azarbaijan Province, a shipment of anti-security equipment was discovered and seized at the border of Oshnavieh County."

"This shipment included 6 AK 47 rifles, 28 magazines, 6 magazine chest rogs, 456 external cartridges, 77 penetrating cartridges, and 246 regular cartridges, which separatist terrorist groups, in coordination and guidance of the intelligence services of the global arrogance and the Zionist regime, intended to transport to the central regions of the country for subversive activities," the statement added.

The IRGC base further warned all its operatives and their leaders warn that with continuous intelligence monitoring of terrorist groups, it will deal severely with any anti-security plot and is ready to give a regretful response.

MNA