Iran’s deterrence power has significantly increased: Sayyari

Turning to the deterrence power of the powerful Armed Forces of the country after 40-day war imposed by the US against the country, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stressed, “Our duty in the Armed Forces is to enhance deterrence. Given the fruitful experiences we have learned from the 12-day war imposed by US and Israel jointly against Iran, the country witnessed 40-day war (Ramadan War) and Hormuz War, and in this period, we have made great efforts to address potential weaknesses and bolster strengths in a way that the deterrence power of the country has significantly been increased.”

In his reaction to Trump's statements about the naval and economic blockade against Iran, he stated, "Regarding the Trump's baseless remarks leveled against Iran, we can grasp out that he keeps repeating several sentences and statements, such as that they (Iranians) do not have nuclear weapons, that we have destroyed their navy, that we have destroyed their air force, that their economic situation is bad, and that they have not been paid their salaries; he has no other sentences besides these, and we have become accustomed to these unfounded and baseless statements."

The US officials know very well that they cannot achieve anything against the combat power, resistance, and will of the great Iranian people, Rear Admiral Sayyari underlined.

As long as the noble people of the country are at the scene and united with the government officials, no one can defeat Iran, he said, adding, “Our nation is a nation that is always on the scene to show their power in a way that these selfless people have shown this during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran during 1980-1988).

The unwavering support of the noble people for the Islamic Establishment is worthy of appreciation, the deputy chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Affairs added.

"Trump keeps repeating a few sentences, to the effect that 'they don't have nuclear weapons, we destroyed their navy,...'; he has no other sentences besides these, and we are used to these repetitions," he underscored.

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