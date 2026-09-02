  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2026, 10:52 AM

Xi says China ready to work with Kyrgyzstan

Xi says China ready to work with Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China stands ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to better align development strategies.

Xi said in his opening remarks when meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov that under their guidance, bilateral relations have made a leap forward, with cooperation flourishing across all areas in recent years.

Major cooperation projects with Kyrgyzstan, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, have progressed steadily in recent years, providing effective support for the development of both countries, benefiting their people and promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region, Xi said.

Source: Xinhua

MNA 

News ID 247401

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