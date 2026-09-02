Xi says China ready to work with Kyrgyzstan

Xi said in his opening remarks when meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov that under their guidance, bilateral relations have made a leap forward, with cooperation flourishing across all areas in recent years.

Major cooperation projects with Kyrgyzstan, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, have progressed steadily in recent years, providing effective support for the development of both countries, benefiting their people and promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region, Xi said.

Source: Xinhua

MNA