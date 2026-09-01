  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2026, 10:28 PM

Iran launches retaliatory strikes after latest US airstrikes

Iran launches retaliatory strikes after latest US airstrikes

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Local media in Iran reported on Tuesday night that Iranian armed forces began responding to the latest US aggression on south and southeastern provinces earlier in the day.

Tasnim and Fars news agencies have reported that the Iranian armed forces fired missiles and drones towards aggressor US bases in the region.

The IRGC public relations office said in a sttaement issued on Tuesday night that the "regret-inducing response" to the aggression by the US military had begun.

The IRGC also said that the US aggression latest of which happened on Tuesday night would strengthen the lock on the Hormuz Strait.

There were reports of missiles being fired from Karaj next to Tehran, Kermanshah and Aligoudarz in Lorestan Province in the west of Iran.

There were also reports of civilian casualties in Hormuzgan province as a resut of the US aggression.

Mehr News Agency also reported later that sound of air defense were heard in the east of the capital Tehran on Tuesday midnight.

Meanwhile, Barak Ravid, American news website "Axios" reporter said in a post on social media that the US base in Jordan came under attack by Iranian ballistic missiles.

MNA

News ID 247387

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