Civilian casualties reported in US airstrikes in south Iran

Local Iranian media resported that suspected US army airstrikes targeted Qeshm Island, areas sorrounding Hormuz Strait, Konarak and Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan areas, Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan as well as Kangan.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed the US airstrikes in south and southeast Iran, claiming that it has targeted the positions of IRGC.

Some Iranian media reports also suggest that Iran had fired missiles and drones in retaliation for the aggression.

The media later reported that Sirik port in Hormozgan Province and Jiroft airport in Kerman Province were target of hostile US airstrikes.

Jask island was also reported to have been targeted by the US military.

Fars News Agency later said Assaluyieh energy infrastructure was also targeted.

The Iranian military said that Iran's responses will be several times stronger.

Later it was reporterd that several civilian people were martyred i nthe US airstrikes in Hormozgan Province.

There were reportrs that in the US airstrikes in Hormozgan, four people, inlcuding a toddler, were martyred while attending a wedding in the southern province on Tuesday night. Many more were injured in the US airstrike, media said.

MNA