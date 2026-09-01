US has mistaken concept of negotiations for dictation

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei stated, “Our special emphasis is to be vigilant with all our might and strength regarding the enemy’s movements.”

Turning to the martyrdom of three Iranians following the recent attack of the United States against the country’s Larak Island, he underlined that the fresh US aggression against the southern part of the Iranian territory will be dealt harshly.

Enemies, addicted to excessive demands, will get no results if they stay on same path, Baghaei opined.

Asked about the US president’s remarks concerning the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU), he said the Foreign Ministry assesses developments based on the country’s interests and will implement whatever decisions are made by the competent authorities.

Baghaei confessed that US officials are confused in their approaches and statements, but said this would not cause Iran to neglect its own capabilities.

“We will use the tools of diplomacy wherever necessary to explain our positions and secure the rights of the Iranian nation,” he said.

The spokesperson said the US attack was not something new for Iran, noting that Washington has repeatedly carried out acts of aggression under various pretexts and received the necessary response.

“Americans have become confused because they have found themselves trapped in a situation of their own making, and they spread a lie every time. What is clear is that the United States has been worn down because of its miscalculation and because it has dragged the entire world into this situation,” he added.

Regarding the US war crimes against Iranian schools, Baghaei said Iran does not need reports by Western publications or Western experts to establish that the incidents in Minab and Lamerd constituted war crimes.

“We should not forget that one of the US methods for concealing the depth of its crimes is to keep the media occupied so that they acknowledge only one or two cases and regard the rest as lawful,” he said.

The spokesman stressed that every US action during its military aggression against Iran constitutes a war crime.

Turning to the fresh US sanctions imposed against Iran, Baghaei pointed out that US secondary Sanctions against one country amount to pressure, sanctions against all nations.

Criticizing the talk about using nuclear weapons, he said that talking about using nukes leads to normalization of thinking about deploying such weapons.

In response to a question on the reason behind the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he emphasized that war of aggression imposed against Iran by US, Zionist regimes led to closure of Strait of Hormuz.

MNA