US must change its approach toward Iran: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistan's army chief that the United States must change its tone and approach in dealing with Iran, and that Islamic unity is central to countering Israeli plots.

In a meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran, Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its constructive mediation and expressed hope that the goals of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding would be achieved through continued shared will and cooperation.

"America must revise its tone and approach in its interaction with Iran, because reliance on bullying and coercion will only complicate implementation processes," he said, stressing that Washington must honour its commitments to Iran based on legitimate rights and international standards.

The president said the Iranian nation's resilience is rooted in national unity and cohesion. "Our nation will overcome any pressure or threat through this solidarity," he said.

Pezeshkian called lasting peace and cooperation with Islamic countries a fundamental necessity, saying the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had always commanded peace and friendship. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any cooperation and interaction in economic, political and security dimensions with Islamic countries and neighbours," he said.

He said unity among Islamic countries is the most important deterrent factor against the conspiracies of the Zionist regime and the enemies of Islam. "If this convergence is achieved, the enemies will not be able to advance their sinister goals," he added.

Field Marshal Munir, for his part, thanked Pezeshkian for his efforts to create stability in the region and said diplomatic processes must be pursued with precision and care to reach a comprehensive agreement.

Munir said Pakistan would firmly continue its facilitating role, and that the end of the crisis would open a new chapter of cooperation for reconstruction, regional development and collective security.

MNA