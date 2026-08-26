Nipping anti-revolutionary grouplets in the bud IRGC main aim

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi made the remarks in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, emphasizing that nipping the anti-revolutionary grouplets in the bud is the main aim that want to enter the country with the help of the United States.

The Armed Forces of the country are fully aware of the enemy’s plots hatched against Iran; he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Mohebbi pointed to the acknowledgement of US President Donald Trump who had publicly said that the US government has delivered them [separatist and anti-revolutionary groups] weapons to wage war against the Islamic Establishment.

The main goal is to nip the separatist groups in the bud that want to enter the country with the help of the United States, the spokesman reiterated.

The IRGC is not indifferent to these issues, and its main goal is to nip the separatist groups in the bud that, with the instigation and assistance of the United States, want to enter the country for creating commotion and unrest, Mohebbi added.

Turning to Mecca Defense Pact inked between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, he noted that Iran considers this pact a step to cut off the footprints of foreigners from the region.

"This pact, before it is intended to be against Iran, is against the US presence in the region, and we do not feel any insecurity and worry about this pact", he noted.

MNA/ 3656920