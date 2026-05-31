Exercising soverignty over Hormuz punishes aggressors: Gen.

IRGC Deputy Commander for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani made the comments on an inspection visit to the North Khorasan Province in Bojnord.

He stated that "The enemy’s goal today is to create tension and disrupt the sacred unity in society."

Referring to the recent war between Iran and the United States and Zionist regime, the deputy political officer of the IRGC stated, "This war was inevitable and we were not surprised by its occurrence. We were always preparing for this confrontation, and the proof of that is the construction of a strong Iran”in recent years under the leadership of the Imams of the Revolution."

"Iran not only won in defense field, but it has emerged as a global power from this war," the deputy commander said.

General Javani elsewhere emphasized, "The exercise and consolidation of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is a weapon superior to nuclear weapons that enables Iran to punish aggressors."

He considered national unity to be the main factor behind victory.

He praised the people for being in the streets to suport the Islamic Establishment, continuing to say that "The people did a great job with their continuues presence, and this presence must continue until this great victory is consolidated."

He concluded by stating: Nowadays negotiations between Iran and the Americans are conducted while Iran is in a powerful position.

General Javani went on to stress a decisive response to any renewed aggression.

MNA/6845171