  1. Politics
Jul 16, 2026, 9:08 AM

Iran warns next phase of operations still to come

Iran warns next phase of operations still to come

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said the enemy should not imagine it can turn the current battle into a war of attrition, warning that Iran is first dismantling US capabilities before moving to the next phase.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, writing on social media, warned Washington against assuming it could sustain the current pace of battle or turn the conflict into a war of attrition. “Operations by Iran are currently focused on destroying America’s offensive infrastructure in the region,” he said. “Then the next steps will begin.”

The remarks follow days of Iranian strikes against U.S. bases across Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. U.S. forces have hit multiple sites along Iran’s southern coast, and on Wednesday struck an Iranian army barracks in Bampur, killing seven soldiers. More than 30 civilians have been killed in the U.S. strikes, according to the Iranian government spokesperson.

MNA 

News ID 246248

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