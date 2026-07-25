  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2026, 8:19 AM

Blasts heard in Saudi Arabia, flights disrupted in south

Blasts heard in Saudi Arabia, flights disrupted in south

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Explosions were heard in the southern Saudi region of Jizan on Friday, triggering fires and disrupting flights across the south of the kingdom.

Saudi sources cited by al-Masirah said fires broke out after explosions were heard in Jizan. Aviation data indicated flight disruptions at airports in southern Saudi Arabia, with flights bound for Riyadh returning to the runway and military aircraft standing by for the situation to calm. Saudi authorities have banned photography of the affected areas.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's national early warning system issued a danger alert in the western province of Yanbu, without providing details on the nature of the threat. Some unofficial sources reported hearing powerful explosions in Yanbu.

The incidents came hours after Saudi Arabia bombarded the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in the early hours of Friday.

MNA 

News ID 246501

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